Steve Cotterill: England were unlucky

Gareth Southgate

England were knocked out at the quarter-final stage after Oliver Giroud's header was enough to give France victory, despite England being arguably the better side and captain Harry Kane missing a late penalty to take the game to extra time.

France were eventually beaten in the final by Argentina, but Cotterill thinks Southgate's side did enough to get passed them earlier in the competition.

"I think we have been a bit unlucky in this tournament," the Shrewsbury Town boss said about England's campaign.

"I think there are a lot of young players now that Gareth Southgate has given a great start too.

"If you have a look when he first took the job, he probably wasn't equipped for the job.

"But in that period he has been in charge look at the experience he has gained.

"I think this year, we were really unlucky, we were definitely the better side against France.

"Anyone can miss a penalty, it is what happens, Harry Kane has been tremendous for us, and he is a great captain.

"You don't pull the nation together like Gareth has by chance, he has worked really hard and he deserves great respect for what he has done.

"It is obvious the players love him, and that is key you want your players to like you and respect and it 100 per cent it looks like they do that.

"Next time out we are going to be even more determined, the team won't be old.

"In two years, there will be another player coming on the scene.

"Before this tournament, everyone would have known what a good player Jude Bellingham was, but now, he will be even better for it."

Speaking before the announcement over the weekend that Southgate is going to stay in charge of the national side, the Town boss said it was something he hoped to see.

"For me, Gareth should stay on," he said.

"I can't tell him what to do, but my advice would be to stay on.

"I think he would have been hurt a little bit by the criticism he received after some of the results in the summer.

"Where every player we had looked like they had played 60-odd games.

"They looked absolutely knackered.

"I think that is always difficult for a manager when we go to a World Cup in a summer all of our top players have played in the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup and the Champions League.

"Then we go into these summer months, and we expect them to be as fresh as a daisy when they are mentally tired as well.

"Anyone who wants to talk about Gareth leaving is saying that with hindsight,