Carlos Corberan: Jed Wallace's best West Brom display yet

Jed Wallace

Wallace put in an inspired performance to bag his first goal since mid-September and set up another as Albion made it five wins on the spin under Corberan by downing Rotherham 3-0.

The home victory lifted the Baggies up a place to 16th in the Championship – but more notably just five points to the top six with a game in hand on Wednesday.

Summer signing Wallace, 28, has been a standout performer for Albion this season but Corberan felt his lethal display against the Millers was his best in the head coach’s seven weeks in charge.

“I think it was the best game I was watching from him since I arrived here,” said Corberan. “Because today to his level of commitment in the team, he had some action in attack that were fantastic.

“In the crosses, the finishes, the running in-behind that he was doing, he was one of the more threatening players that we put in today at the front of the attack.”

After Wallace put the in-form hosts ahead he crossed for substitute Grady Diangana to score seconds after emerging from the bench. Brandon Thomas-Asante’s rebounded penalty made it three.

Albion’s head coach added: “All of the players and the team play with this level of determination and commitment.

“That’s why in the end we can achieve the results, otherwise it would be impossible if one player didn’t create a positive dynamic.

“It’s the team mentality and team spirit that allows the team to have positive results.”

The three-goal win made it back-to-back victories since Championship action resumed following the World Cup and it was a return home to The Hawthorns for the first time in five weeks for Albion.

And for the second game running Corberan and Albion were boosted from the bench, following Tom Rogic and Daryl Dike’s exploits at Sunderland, as two goalscorers emerged as substitutes to net.

“This happened but the most important thing is to have all the players with the same level of commitment in the game,” the head coach added.

“The ones that started and the ones from the bench because when the players play from the bench with a lot of mentality sometimes they will score, assist or defend, depending on the result.”