Aston Villa will check in on World Cup hero Emi Martinez

Emiliano Martinez

Unai Emery’s team resume their Premier League season at home to Liverpool a week today and the boss would ideally like Martinez to play.

But the club will get an idea of the 30-year-old’s state of mind before making a decision after his hugely emotional month at Qatar 2022, with Robin Olsen poised to deputise if required.

Martinez won the Golden Glove award for the best goalkeeper of the tournament after helping Argentina to penalty shoot-out wins over the Netherlands and France, the latter in yesterday’s thrilling final.