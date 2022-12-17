Luckless Kean Bryan to spend another few weeks out

Kean Bryan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Forgotten man Bryan, 26, has not played since the start of November 2021, where he sustained an ACL injury during his sole start for the club.

Bryan, a free transfer signing by Valerien Ismael due to a defensive injury crisis at the start of last season, has spent the last couple of months stepping up his rehab – but head coach Carlos Corberan suggested the defender might have pushed himself too hard on his return to training.

And the latest setback could see the former Manchester City and Sheffield United man out for a number of weeks.

“He is one player that unfortunately, the fact that he was a long time with a previous injury, sometimes complicated his level of consistency in the comeback to training,” Corberan said.

“So he suffered, he was maybe pushing himself more than he should have done.

“We were trying to manage, but when a player is coming back from a long-term injury they try to come back like this and train because they want to do this.

“So he suffered a small leg injury that has stopped him again and it’s a pity because from when I’m working with him I only have positive words of his character, mentality and especially the mentality and human value that he has.

“Yes, I think weeks, maybe four weeks or something.”