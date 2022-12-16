Aston Villa will remain patient ahead of Cameron Archer decision

File photo dated 24-08-2021 of Aston Villa's Cameron Archer, who has joined Preston North End on loan. Issue date: Monday January 24, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Preston. Photo credit should read Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

The 21-year-old is wanted by a host of Championship clubs including Middlesbrough and Preston but his chances of being allowed out to get playing time are likely to depend on whether Villa bring in another forward during the transfer window.

Archer is currently third choice behind Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings and has been limited to just six substitute appearances so far this season.

The academy product scored seven goals while on loan at Preston last season but was kept on board by Steven Gerrard as part of the first-team squad after impressing the former Villa boss in pre-season.

Archer signed a long-term contract earlier this year and Villa believe he has a bright future. But it may be the club decide his short-term development is best served by getting regular game time elsewhere.

New boss Unai Emery has identified attack, most particularly the wide areas, as the first area he wants to strengthen next month and Villa have been linked with a host of players since he replaced Gerrard as boss in October.

The immediate focus is now on the return to Premier League action at home to Liverpool on Boxing Day. Villa are expected to play a behind closed doors friendly against an as yet unnamed top flight rival as one of their final pieces of preparation ahead of the season’s resumption.

Emery, who has used the World Cup break to learn about his players and further implement his philosophy, has praised his squad for their attitude.

Writing in the programme for last night’s friendly against Villareal, he said: “We have worked very hard over the past few weeks both at the training ground and in Dubai to train our philosophy and mentality – being strong offensively and defensively in our structure, being together and realising our full capacity.