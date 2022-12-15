'Very good human beings': West Brom players praised for rallying around Daryl Dike

Daryl Dike of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-2 with Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion and Matt Phillips of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion at Stadium of Light on December 12, 2022 in Sunderland, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Dike, 22, marked his return from the latest lengthy injury setback, which left him sidelined from early August, with a brilliant headed winner at Sunderland this week.

The striker described the return and goal as a weight off his shoulders and there were big celebrations after popular squad member Dike headed down into the corner at Stadium of Light.

Head coach Corberan said nobody enjoyed seeing Dike suffer. He admitted: "Yes I think I have one group of players that are very good human beings.

"In the dressing rooms, when you are watching one team-mate that is suffering of course you don't like this.

"I don't like it – you want to be watching everyone ready together and ready to compete.

"I know the values of the players that I have and I understand this type of situation because they have one level of togetherness that is very important in football too."

The powerful 22-year-old frontman returned to full training and made a cameo in the final game before the World Cup break and trained in full during the mid-season pause, aside from a short illness.

But his impact from the bench in the north east could be lift-off for an exciting Albion career that has stalled in its opening 12 months due to frustrating hamstring and thigh injuries.

"I think just the fact that he's trained normally with the group, and the fact that he is now having the game time is going to help him," Corberan added.

"But of course every striker wants to score and when they score it increases the level of confidence.

"It is important they have the confidence even when they don't score, this is what football demands.