Tony Daley impressed by Aston Villa's Leon Bailey

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey who wants the brilliant display in the 4-0 win over Brentford to be the standard going forward as they aim to climb the Premier League.

Daley, who came through the Villa system as a youth going on to make 280 appearances for the club, says Jamaica star Bailey gets ‘bums off seats’ but wants him to add more consistency to his play.

“He is so exciting,” Daley said of Bailey. “You talk about getting bums off seats. When he is on top of his game and absolutely on it, he is unbelievable.

“He has strength, pace and so much skill and is a good finisher, which we’ve seen this season. He has a lovely left peg. He is a crowd-pleaser.

“The only thing I would say is, let’s see more of it please. We need to see it on a more regular basis.”

And the 55-year-old former flyer added Bailey is coming to terms with the demands of the Premier League.