Aston Villa set for final warm up game ahead of Premier League restart

By Matt Maher

Villa hope to play a behind-closed-doors friendly next week as part of their final preparations for the season’s restart.

Action from the Peter Whittingham memorial game, Cardiff v Aston Villa
Unai Emery’s team host the head coach’s former club Villareal tomorrow night in their final “public” match of the World Cup break but also intend to arrange a training match against a Premier League opponent.

Emery now has most of his squad back at Bodymoor Heath with Leander Dendoncker and Matty Cash returning this week following their exploits in Qatar with Belgium and Poland respectively.

Jan Bednarek is also due to report back in the next few days, with Emi Martinez the only player to remain away after Argentina’s progression to the final stages of the tournament.

Villa, who won their first two Premier League matches under Emery, resume their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool on Boxing Day.

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

