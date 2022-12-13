West Brom trip to Coventry to go ahead after stadium deal struck

CBS Arena

Last week Coventry were served with an eviction notice by the new owners of the CBS Arena - the Frasers Group owned by former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.

It brought around more uncertainty for the Sky Blues - whose home stadium came under the spotlight again earlier this year when previous owners, rugby union outfit Wasps, went into administration.

Albion's trip to Coventry on December 21 was said to be in doubt but now the club has confirmed a deal has been struck between Ashley's Fraser Group and the Sky Blues for them to remain at the stadium until the end of the season.

In a statement, the club said: "The licence that we have signed will run until May 2023 and is subject to EFL approval, which we expect to be granted on Tuesday.

"This represents a positive step forward for the club and its fans. We now look forward to establishing a constructive working relationship with Frasers Group.