Carlos Corberan eager to emulate West Brom success of Tony Mowbray

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The head coach takes his side to Sunderland tonight in a return to action exactly a month on from their previous fixture against Stoke.

Mowbray spent almost three years in charge at The Hawthorns between 2006 and 2009, he oversaw 140 games including the 2007/2008 title success.

When asked about Mowbray’s influence at the club, Corberan replied “imagine!”

“He has made an amazing impact in football,” Albion’s head coach said. “At this club, you are talking about somebody who has won a title – imagine!

“I have only won three games here, and he won a title.

“He is somebody that keeps giving many things to football. I know him and he is someone who plays with a lot of passion and interest and I always respect this type of coach.”

Former Huddersfield boss Corberan revealed he noticed Albion recognise the anniversary the club’s great UEFA Cup victory over Valencia in 1978 and run in the competition that season.

“This club has been massive,” Corberan said. “I saw in the media the other that we beat Valencia, no? In a European international game.

“Imagine how big West Bromwich is?

“That’s why I am here, because for me it’s exciting to be at a club like that one.”

Albion confirmed the sudden death of club doctor Julian Widdowson, aged 63.