Diego Carlos steps up Aston Villa injury recovery

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Villa defender Diego Carlos claims he is feeling stronger every day as he steps up his recovery from serious injury.

The £26million summer signing, who suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in just his second match for the club in August, has travelled with the rest of the squad for a warm weather camp in Dubai as he continues to build fitness.

Carlos is yet to return to the training pitch but is making strong progress and hopes to be back in action some time in the New Year.

He said: “I’m happy, every day I have work, my body is very good. It’s better.

“I need to train on the bike and work with the physio. It is necessary for me, the time. It’s been very, very good.”

Villa face Chelsea in a friendly tomorrow before returning to the UK, where they will host boss Unai Emery’s former club Villareal on Thursday.

