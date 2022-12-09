Tyrone Mings wants an Aston Villa winning habit

Leeds United's Jack Harrison collides with Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings

Villa, who yesterday drew 2-2 with Brighton in a friendly in Dubai, will return to league action at home to Liverpool on Boxing Day, aiming to build on a perfect return of two wins from two under new boss Unai Emery.

Mings said: “I think winning is a habit and something we want to get used to. In the league we’ve been in some fantastic form and we want to continue that.

“We’ll go into the Liverpool game with a gameplan and fully focused. I think we’ll go into the game, after the results we’ve had, full of confidence as well.