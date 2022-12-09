Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tyrone Mings wants an Aston Villa winning habit

By Matt MaherFootballPublished: Comments

Tyrone Mings claims Villa are determined to pick up where they left off when the Premier League season resumes later this month.

Leeds United's Jack Harrison collides with Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings
Leeds United's Jack Harrison collides with Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings

Villa, who yesterday drew 2-2 with Brighton in a friendly in Dubai, will return to league action at home to Liverpool on Boxing Day, aiming to build on a perfect return of two wins from two under new boss Unai Emery.

Mings said: “I think winning is a habit and something we want to get used to. In the league we’ve been in some fantastic form and we want to continue that.

“We’ll go into the Liverpool game with a gameplan and fully focused. I think we’ll go into the game, after the results we’ve had, full of confidence as well.

“That’s a really exciting thing for us as players and staff but also for the fans – they have something to get behind. They want to see a club and a playing squad who are excited, confident and going for it.”

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News