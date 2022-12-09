Mid season ratings: How West Brom players have fared after awful start to season

Brandon Thomas-Asante of West Bromwich Albion and Phil Jagielka of Stoke City during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The Hawthorns on November 12, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

It has been a miserable season to date for the Baggies and culminated in the sacking of Steve Bruce – and the side eventually sunk to the bottom of the second tier.

But, under new head coach Carlos Corberan, Albion signed off for the World Cup break with three straight wins as green shoots of recovery emerged. But who has fared best and who has shown consistency?

The Express & Star rated all players that started league games this season – aside from the 0-0 draw with Cardiff in August – out of 10. Here are the average scores from those to make four starts or more.

David Button 5.7 (10 starts) – Given the confidence boost of Albion No.1 in the summer after Sam Johnstone's exit, but it's been a tough start. Made a few key errors and fans became unconvinced. His statistics were among worst in the division and lost place to Alex Palmer.

Darnell Furlong 5.92 (12) – Started very much as Bruce's first choice right-back in a position of little competition. Had some decent displays but struggled on more than the odd occasion, particularly defensively. Lost his place with Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Martin Kelly and Erik Pieters preferred at times.

Semi Ajayi 5.83 (6) – Had what was overall a promising start frustratingly scuppered by a serious injury that he should be set to return from in the restart. Did make a couple of errors but his prowess physically and a turn of pace was missed.

Dara O'Shea 6.26 (19) – A decent overall average mark, relatively compared with team-mates given number of starts. O'Shea has been far from faultless this term but has managed a level of consistent his colleagues have struggled with.

Conor Townsend 5.7 (17) – Like fellow full-back Furlong, Townsend will look to improve and kick on from a below-par first part of the campaign. A regular feature, with few back-up options in his role, there have been games that have passed him by.

Jake Livermore 5.78 (9) – A bit of a mixed back for the club captain, who recently turned 33. A very slow start and quickly clear he would not feature from the start in every game. Looks far more at ease coming in to feature in select games, which is understandable. Looks low down pecking order now.

Jayson Molumby 6.67 (12) – Rated highly, comparatively, from the averages. That is down to some consistent displays. Standouts have been few and far between, though the midfielder has been better of late, but by and large he gives his all and that counts.

Jed Wallace 6.63 (19) – One of the summer's marquee additions and he has featured plenty, for the most putting in refreshing, energetic and dangerous displays. Not enjoyed the goals and assists return he'd want, but no other attacker has had the consistent creative influence he has managed.

John Swift 6.07 (15) – Albion's other high-profile addition has struggled to match the levels of consistency Wallace achieved. Some better displays early on but his impact started to wane as he struggled to spark the team creatively. Better of late, especially with his set-piece deliveries.

Matty Phillips 5.88 (8) – Started the season struggling in the Baggies side but went many weeks, perhaps months, out of the started line-up. Has returned to the side in recent weeks and been better and had more of an impact on the side. Versatility is on his side.

Karlan Grant 5.42 (12) – A low average mark probably surmises a difficult time of it so far. With Daryl Dike injured he started the campaign very much leading the line. Scored a few goals but they have dried up and Grant has been unable to otherwise make an impact.

Grady Diangana 6.73 (15) – Started the campaign as a big plus for Albion as Bruce appeared to have reignited the winger's spark. Performed reasonably well for the most but that impact did begin to fall away as the season progressed. Will look to kick on again.

Okay Yokuslu 5.73 (11) – A low mark owing to some slow performances after arriving at club for a second stint. Displays were understandable due to limited pre-season and we have seen the midfielder step things up more in recent weeks.

Kyle Bartley 5.57 (7) – A real rollercoaster of emotions. Out in the cold and then endured a Blues Hawthorns horrorshow before returning to be given a costly red card at Millwall. To his credit, has been very impressive – and scored big goals – of late.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman 6.5 (8) – In the side more since Bruce's exit and has delivered some good performances from midfield. Not yet an automatic first choice in the role but is starting to really stamp his mark on squad.

Erik Pieters 6.23 (8) – Brought in as a free transfer due to injuries and started with some good displays. To his credit in good shape physically due to age and having no club. Can do a couple of roles.

Brandon Thomas-Asante 7.0 (6) – One of the highlights of a miserable campaign. A late signing and started in style. Not locked down a regular starting role yet but brings a refreshing enthusiasm and no lack of quality to the role.

Alex Palmer 6.11 (9) – Albion's first choice between the sticks since early October. Took some time for to be handed a chance but he has taken in with some solid displays and no shortage of clean sheets. Deserves his spot.