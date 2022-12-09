Mid season ratings: How Aston Villa players have fared

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

But how have the players fared and who has been their most consistent performer?

After each weekend Premier League match players who started are given a mark out of 10. These are the averages so far:

Tyrone Mings 6.55 (9 starts) - This has been by no means a perfect start for Mings, who was relieved of the captaincy by Steven Gerrard in the summer and then left out of the opening day defeat to Bournemouth. But his response since then has been impressive. Take out a couple of high-profile errors which probably cost him a place in England’s World Cup squad, the centre-back has been very good.

Emi Martinez 6.54 (11) - Another player whose campaign has featured the odd blemish – most notably his failure to keep out a Mason Mount free-kick - Martinez has still had more good days than bad. Captained the team for three matches in which John McGinn did not make the starting XI.

Ashley Young 6.5 (4) - The 37-year-old continues to defy the passage of time. Had to wait for his chance but has been a regular starter since coming on against Manchester City. Still among the fittest players in the squad and with plenty of nous to boot. Keeping him on for another season was one of the club’s best summer decisions.

Ezri Konsa 6.4 (10) - One of the more pleasing aspects of the last month has been Konsa’s return to something approaching his old form, after an alarming finish to last season in which he appeared to lose all confidence. His display in the 2-1 win at Brighton was perhaps his best since the turn of the year.

Boubacar Kamara 6.3 (5) - Gerrard would no doubt point to the knee injury Kamara sustained in September’s 1-0 win over Southampton as a factor in Villa’s subsequent poor form which earned him the sack. There have been errors as the France international adjusts to the Premier League but he’s learning quickly and has the potential to be a real asset.

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho

Matty Cash 6.25 (8) - Last year’s player of the season has endured his struggles and there have been times when he has been exposed defensively. Much better in recent weeks and particularly in the first two matches under Emery.

Ollie Watkins 6.1 (9) - The striker has submitted some excellent performances. But just the two Premier League goals highlights a season where there have been too many off days.

Jacob Ramsey 6.1 (8) - While the academy product has struggled to hit the heights of his breakthrough season, his performance in Villa’s 3-1 win over Manchester United was a reminder of his considerable talent. Has a huge part to play under Emery.

Leon Bailey 6.1 (8) - Finally starting to look like the player Villa thought they were getting when they paid Bayer Leverkusen £25million for his services. Still too many off-days but the potential is there for all to see. Consistency key from here.

Danny Ings 6 (7) – Villa's top scorer with six goals in all competitions, just one fewer than he netted across the whole of last season. Has found himself in and out of the team at times.

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings

John McGinn 6 (8) – The hope is the skipper’s performance at Brighton is a sign of things to come. There’s no getting away from the fact this has largely been a rough start for the Scotland international. At times the captaincy has appeared to weigh heavy.

Emi Buendia 6 (5) – Has put in some very good performances, albeit many of those off the bench. Often struggles when starting matches and still to justify his club-record price tag. May benefit from having a consistent role under Emery.

Lucas Digne 5.7 (7) - Hasn’t been helped by some niggling injuries, one of which kept him sidelined for more than a month. Last two performances, at home to United and away at Brighton, have been encouraging.