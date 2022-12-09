Black Country's Mark Briggs’ new deal at Sacramento

Mark Briggs

Wolverhampton-born Briggs began his senior playing career in Denmark for Herfolge Boldklub before returning to England to play for Tipton Town, AFC Telford United and Hednesford Town.

In May 2008, Briggs crossed the Atlantic to play for Kalamazoo Outrage in the United Soccer League Two and spells with other American sides followed.

It was at Wilmington Hammerheads where the 40-year-old got his break in coaching, firstly becoming assistant manager. After a season as deputy Briggs was elevated to head coach and remained in the role for a season where he won seven of his 28 games in charge.

He then moved on to Real Monarchs as assistant manager before being promoted to head coach in 2017 and was named the USL coach of the year that season.

The former Albion youth player moved to Sacramento Republic in 2019 to become academy director before being promoted to head coach ahead of the 2020 season.

Sacramento’s 2022 season marked Brigg’s third season in charge, and during his three-year stay recorded 38 wins out of his 92 games.

The Quails’ head coach guided the USL Championship club all the way to the final of the US Open Cup this year.

It was the first time since 2008 that a non-MLS side reached the final.

The California side beat three MLS teams along the way but fell short in the final against Orlando City, who won 3-0.

Sacramento finished fourth in the USL Championship this season, winning 15 out of 34 games and reaching the quarter-finals of the play-offs.

Briggs’ new contract means he becomes the longest-serving manager in the history of Sacramento Republic and said this after signing his contract extension: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be staying in Sacramento. I love this city, this club, and these fans.

“Though I’m happy with the progress that has been made from a coaching perspective, I feel as though we have a lot of unfinished business. My work here is definitely not done – it’s just truly starting.”

The Quails’ general manager Todd Dunivant said: “Mark is a top-class manager and has proven himself to be in the elite of our league.