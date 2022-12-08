Church Stretton in seventh heaven as they reach the summit

While Dawley’s clash with SAHA FC was postponed, Stretton put seven past hosts Madeley Sports, who missed the chance to go fifth in the Premier Division table.

Shaun Davies may have scored in the 28th minute for Madeley, but that was as good as it got for them as bagged seven of their own to take their goal tally to 62 in just 12 league games this season. Jack Briscoe and Harry Morris each bagged a brace, while James Hill, Alexander Ryder and substitute Dean Richards were also on target.

Hodnet sit in third – six points behind Stretton, but like Dawley, with two games in hand. Their latest victory was a 5-1 success at Wem Town, thanks in part to a hat-trick by Macauley Clifton. Marcus Dillon and Cameron Dourish also hit the net.

Fourth-placed Ludlow and fifth-placed Morda United were involved in Shropshire Challenge Cup action, with Ryan Clarke scoring four of Ludlow’s eight goals in a huge victory.

Josh Bull, Harry Jones, Ryan Lewis and Stefan Varsi-Hirons were also on target, while Morda could not respond.

While Prees United could not quite match their 14-0 triumph from the previous week, they hit the goal trail once more to down St Martins 8-1.

Last week’s four-goal hero Samuel Flory had to settle for just a brace on this occasion – a feat matched by Chris Owen.

The other Prees goalscorers were Danny Beirne, Tom Clive, Ollie Sumner and Jacob Freely.

Eric Mensah and Martin Mensah each notched second-half doubles as Ercall Colts Evolution saw off Gobowen Celtic 5-1.

A goal from Matthew Stuart and a penalty by Jamie Porter saw Wrockwardine Wood edge out Shrewsbury Up & Comers 2-1, with Ablay Sowe on target for the county town team.

Just one match took place in Division One, but it saw Ercall Colts Revolution climb a place thanks to a 5-1 victory at Shrewsbury Juniors.

Marc Wardle, Westley Weston, Dillon Robb, Dominic Udoh and Alistair Heighway scored for Ercall.

And in the Division One League Cup, Brown Clee were 2-1 winners at bottom club Ercall Colts Rangers.

Saturday’s fixtures

(2pm kick-offs)

Premier Division: Broseley v Church Stretton Town; Gobowen Celtic v Wem Town; Hodnet v Madeley Sports; Prees United v Wrockwardine Wood; SAHA FC v Morda United; Shrewsbury Up & Comers v Dawley Town; Ercall Colts Evolution v Ludlow.