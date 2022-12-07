Darren Moore: West Brom acted in enough time to make managerial switch

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Steve Bruce was relieved of his duties at The Hawthorns in early October and a couple of weeks later was replaced by Carlos Corberan, who enjoyed three wins prior to the international break.

Moore, Baggies defensive hero and later manager, feels there remains time in the Championship campaign, which resumes at Sunderland next Monday for Albion, to achieve success.

“Hopefully he will bring a fresh approach to it and that is definitely needed,” said current Sheffield Wednesday chief Moore. “Because there is already a part of the season gone and it will just drift away.

“There is still enough in the season for something to be done, we know what the Championship is like.

“It was a difficult period for Steve for whatever reason, he’s got wonderful, vast experience Steve, to do over 1,000 games as a player and over 1,000 as a manager, the man is steeped in experience. But sometimes it just doesn’t work, and it just didn’t work at the time and probably ran too far for him to rescue it.”

Moore was pleased, from afar, with the appointment of ex-Huddersfield head coach Corberan, somebody he had met on occasions during the pair’s management stints in Yorkshire.

Promotion-winning centre-half Moore, now 48, does not believe Corberan would have turned to Albion, having been sacked by Olympiacos in Greece, had he not seen the potential within the dressing room, and club generally.

Moore agrees in regard to the talent, adding: “The club decided to take charge, move on and appoint Carlos, he will come with a fresh approach, fresh ideas, a fresh voice.

“He’d have looked at the team, club, and obviously think there is something he could do there.

“Knowing him and meeting him a few times, I think he can get that thirst and desire back into the football club that had lost its way a little bit.

“I think that’s what is needed, because the talent’s definitely there.”