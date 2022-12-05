West Brom's trip to Coventry could be in doubt after eviction notice served

Darnell Furlong of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion at The Coventry Building Society Arena on December 4, 2021 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Frasers Group, owned by former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley took over the Coventry Building Society Arena last month - after Wasps, who previously owned the ground, went into administration.

There has been uncertainty around the ground over recent weeks - but now that has ramped up after the new owners said the football club has no continuing right to use the ground unless a new licence is agreed.

An existing club licence runs until 2031 - but Frasers say the new proposed agreement would expire in 2023 and that they are not bound by the agreement with the previous agreement.

Club officials at the Sky Blues were informed on Friday they must return keys and access cards and an FA Youth Cup game on Saturday had to be switched to Leamington Town.

It is not known if the latest developments will impact upcoming first team games, with Albion are set to head to the Coventry Building Society Arena four days before Christmas.

In a statement, the club stated they hope the new owners change their stance. The statement read: "Following Frasers Group’s purchase of the Arena, one of the great assets of the City of Coventry, they stated they were "looking forward to working with Coventry City Football Club".

"Coventry City hope that they will act on those words for the good of the Arena, the Football Club, our fans and the City and community that they are now part of.