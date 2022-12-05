England's Jude Bellingham favourite to land World Cup young player gong

England's Jude Bellingham celebrates at the final whistle following the FIFA World Cup Round of Sixteen match at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Picture date: Sunday December 4, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story WORLDCUP England. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Bellingham, 19, who was born in Stourbridge and started his youth career at the Glassboys before moving to Birmingham City, has long been regarded as England's best young player.

And he has proved that during the World Cup - with his mature and classy midfield performances setting the tone for England's progression to the last eight.

He set up Jordan Henderson for England's opener against Senegal on Sunday - becoming the first English teen to provide an assist at a World Cup after he also became the youngest English player to start a knockout game since Wayne Rooney in 2004.

He also became the youngest player since Lionel Messi in 2006 to provide an assist and a goal at a World Cup.

Those statistics and his glittering performances have seen Bellingham become the clear favourite to net the young player of the tournament accolade.

He is priced at 2/1 with team mate Bukayo Saka now 9/4, ahead of Spanish pair Pedri, 7/2, and Gavi, 4/1,

His performance on Sunday evening earned high praise from his team mates as well as pundits and fans.

Phil Foden insisted the ex Birmingham City midfielder can be the best in the world - with Jordan Henderson also heaping the plaudits onto his team mate.

Foden said: "I don't want to big him up too much because he is still young, but he's one of the most gifted players I have ever seen," Foden told ITV.

"He has no weakness in his game. I think he will be the best midfielder in the world."

And the Liverpool captain added: "I can't keep saying nice things about him because we're talking about a one-off.