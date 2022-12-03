Cameron Archer's brother insists Aston Villa striker needs games

Premier League Bournemouth v Aston Villa @ Vitality..Stadium 06-08-22 credit David Birt.

The 20-year-old scored seven goals for 19 appearances while on loan at Deepdale last season and stayed at Villa to fight for his place – despite serious interested from Championship clubs, including Albion.

However, he has been limited to just seven cameo appearances from the bench this campaign.

And brother Jordan, who plays for National League North outfit Southport, said to the Lancashire Post: “Preston helped him massively.

“It was exactly what he needed, and I don’t think it could’ve gone any better.

“Last week a Preston fan came down to Southport, and he was asking me if there was a chance of Cameron going back.

“He would love to return. The fans know what he thinks of the club. It’s a brilliant place and he played some of his best football there.

“If he does go out on loan again, Preston would be his number one destination and is the main place he wants to go.”

And Jordan believes Cameron would benefit from playing every week

“The only way he is going to develop is by playing matches,” he said. “He came back a better player after his loan last year.