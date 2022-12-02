Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Coach Aaron Danks departs Aston Villa for Middlesbrough

By Paul JenkinsFootballPublished: Comments

Aaron Danks has left his coaching role at Villa to join Middlesbrough as a first-team coach,

Aston Villa caretaker manager Aaron Danks on the touchline during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday October 23, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
Aston Villa caretaker manager Aaron Danks on the touchline during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday October 23, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The 39-year-old, who joined Villa in 2021 after being assistant to Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht, took charge of two first-team games October after Steven Gerrard’s sacking.

The coach has previously managed England and Albion Under-21s and took to social media to bid his farewell to Villa.

He said: “My time at Aston Villa has come to an end.

“I have loved the experience that the club gave me and the many people I have had the privilege to work with and get to know personally.

“To the fans, it was an honour and privilege to represent you on the touchline,” he added.

Danks joins Jonathan Woodgate and Grant Leadbitter under recently-appointed Boro boss Michael Carrick.

Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News