Aston Villa and Cardiff City come together to remember Peter Whittingham

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey and Cardiff City's Gavin Whyte during the Peter Whittingham Memorial Match at the Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Wednesday November 30, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Whittingham. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

The two clubs contested the Peter Whittingham Memorial Match at Cardiff City Stadium on a night that attracted just over 10,000 fans.

Whittingham died in 2020 at the age of 35 of injuries sustained in a fall.

The midfielder played 56 times for Villa after being part of the FA Youth Cup winning team of 2002.

He would go onto make 507 career appearances including 413 in a ten year spell at Cardiff, where he scored 86 goals.

Jacob Ramsey got Villa's goal and he was part of a strong team that included Tyrone Mings, Calum Chambers, Ollie Watkins, Cameron Archer and captain Ashley Young

The PW7 foundation was established a year after Whittingham's death by trustees and his close family members including his wife Amanda, brother James, sister Rachel and mother Sally.