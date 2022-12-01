Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast meets former West Brom midfielder Darren Carter

Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury sat down with ex-Albion midfielder and current Birmingham City Women boss Darren Carter for the latest guest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Darren Carter appears on this week's Baggies Broadcast

Darren discusses his two years at Albion as a player - and his time as a client of Albion cult hero Cyrille Regis, who became an agent following his playing days.

He also talks about his upbringing at Birmingham - the disappointment of relegation and play off defeat, his regrets of leaving Albion and how the club helped boost his coaching career.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License

