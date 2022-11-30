West Brom to face La Liga side Elche in behind closed doors friendly

Darnell Furlong on the ball during West Brom training in Spain (WBA)

Albion flew out to Spain on Sunday for a warm weather training camp - with Carlos Corberan keen to take advantage of the World Cup break to work with his side and bring them closer together.

The Baggies boss has talked about how he wants to use the trip as a team bonding exercise - to prepare Albion for their return to Championship action against Sunderland on December 12.

All of the Albion squad, plus a handful of academy players, have made the trip to Spain and they will conclude the trip to Costa Blanca with a run out against Elche on Friday with kick off at 11am.