'He was a new breed of manager': Former West Brom man Darren Carter on Tony Mowbray's Albion impression

Tony Mowbray poses for pictures during a recent visit to The Hawthorns for the Clash of the Legends game (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Blues, who play in the FA Women's Championship, are currently fifth and Carter, who took over as head coach permanently in the summer on a two year deal, is plotting their route back to the top flight.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast, which is released on Thursday, the former midfielder, who spent two years at The Hawthorns, has explained how one of his managers at Albion left a lasting impression on him.

Bryan Robson signed Carter, but it was Tony Mowbray who arrived in Carter's second season at the club, who had a big influence of the former Albion midfielder, and Carter has revealed how he still uses some of Mowbray's methods in his own work.

He said: "Tony was of the new breed of managers when he came in.

"He was the first manager who wanted to know about you, about how you were and he cared, not just as a player but with what was going on off the pitch.

"He was a great guy, in his first sessions you could see it was clear how he wanted to play.

"He didn't over complicate things, everything was with the ball, we did refreshing drills, and he built me up as a player.

"He wanted me to get on the ball and he was the first manager who showed any kind of empathy and that endeared him to the players.

"You have to be that way now, things have changed and you need a balance really to get to know your players.

"When some of my other managers, Bryan Robson and Steve Bruce were managing, there were things they didn't have to deal with, such as social media, so you have to have a lot of people skills and man management is key, and there are things I have taken into my management from Tony."

Carter also worked under another manager who has had a spell in charge at Albion.

The midfielder left West Brom to join Preston under Alan Irvine, and the Scot later went on to have a short stint as Baggies boss where he won just five out of his 22 games in charge.

Carter insists Irvine was one of the best coaches he worked under in the game - but admitted he could see why it didn't quite work for Irvine at The Hawthorns.

He added: "He had an array of sessions and ideas and he was a great guy, but he probably didn't have the ruthlessness and was too much of a nice guy.

"Sometimes he could be overly detailed and wanted to cover everything which is a little too much for some players.

"But on the grass he is one of the best I've worked with, he is a perfect number two and I am not surprised he has done so well in his career as a number two."

