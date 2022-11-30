'Core blimey, breathtaking': Pundits wax lyrical after top display from Stourbridge's Jude Bellingham

England's Jordan Henderson and Jude Bellingham following the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar. Picture date: Tuesday November 29, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story WORLDCUP Wales. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Marcus Rashford scored twice and Phil Foden also notched on his return to the starting line-up as England sauntered to qualification - while their near neighbours are now heading home early.

But it was Bellingham who was again grabbing the headlines - this time with a more offensive display as Gareth Southgate made tweaks to his side.

BBC presenter and former England striker Gary Lineker described the midfielder as 'breathtaking' and insisted he still can't believe the former Blues man, who came through as a youth at Stourbridge, is only 19.

He explained: "He is breathtaking for me, core blimey.

"He excites me and I make no apologies for that."

The rest of the BBC punditry panel also had their say on another quality Bellingham display, with Rio Ferdinand adding: "He was fabulous in spells, his skill set and his presence on the pitch for someone who is 19 is quality.

"He is pirouetting on the ball, he plays with experience way beyond his years and he is producing moments in the game that are different levels.

"He is comfortable getting the ball off the back four or marauding through midfield. We don't know what type of player he will be yet, whether he will be a defensive midfielder or a Gerrard or Lampard type."

And former Wales and Everton defender Ashley Williams, who also sat on the panel, praised Bellingham for his attitude at such a young age.