World Cup Watch: Ruben Neves through but more injury agony for Wolves' Hwang Hee-chan

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Bruno Fernandes embrace after the FIFA World Cup Group H match at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Picture date: Monday November 28, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story WORLDCUP Portugal. Photo credit should read: Adam Davy/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Cameroon and Serbia played out a thriller - as did South Korea and Ghana before Ruben Neves and Portugal secured their passage into the next round.

Here is a glance back at the latest World Cup action:

Serbia score goals, goals, goals - as do Cameroon

For all the 0-0 draws in the World Cup - there has been some thrilling action and entertainment.

And one of the best games came on Monday - as Serbia threw away a two goal lead against Cameroon.

Fulham's Alexander Mitrovic bagged for Serbia - but Cameroon bagged two goals later in the game to peg them back.

But for all the entertainment they have mustered up, the pair are looking unlikely to qualify as they both sit on a point each in a group with Switzerland and Brazil.

No Hwang - no win

South Korea are currently staring down the barrel of an early exit - and they could go home without Wolves' Hwang Hee-chan having played a game.

Ghana went two up before South Korea drew back level in the second period, but just as they had got back in the game Ghana struck again.

Ghana now hold the cards in qualifying and it is going to be a tough ask for Korea to get through. And for Wolves' Hwang, it would be a gutting ending to the World Cup after he was again ruled out with a hamstring problem.

Brazil through and have eyes on the title

Man United's Casemiro scored as Brazil edged through to the last 16 thanks to a 1-0 win over Switzerland - and we expected nothing less to be honest.

It was a tougher task than their opener and they were made to wait until seven minutes from the end to score but they are through - and still remain many people's tip to take the title.

Portugal and Neves make it through

Portugal's Ruben Neves helped Portugal through to the last 16 as they beat a sorry Uruguay 2-0.

Bruno Fernandes struck in the 54th minute but his former Manchester United team mate Ronaldo tried to claim the goal - which would have seen him break a Portugal World Cup record.