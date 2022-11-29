West Brom boss Carlos Corberan: Expectations do not help anyone

Carlos Corberan at the West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on November 21, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies head coach, who is taking charge of his squad on a warm-weather training camp in Spain, declared ‘expectation in life never helped anyone’.

Corberan is instead focused on tackling Albion’s charge up the Championship table on a game-by-game basis and wants to continue to build a ‘togetherness’ between players and fans.

“What I am watching is that an expectation in life never helped anyone,” said Corberan, who led Albion to three wins on the bounce prior to the break to lift them out of the drop zone.

“I never believe in expectations, what I believe is in facing the situation that life gives you and puts (in front of) you.

“Football is the same, what I’ve been watching and what I like is one level of support and togetherness between the fans and the team.

“That is very, very high because we need to match this support, we need to win for this support from our fans, we need to show to them we want to change the situation and win the games.”

The Baggies return from the World Cup break, at Sunderland on Monday week, eyeing a chance to continue form and momentum despite a four-week break.

Corberan said: “We want to make them feel proud – and of course when you achieve the three points you know the fans will feel proud of the team, it’s exactly what we want.