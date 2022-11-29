Matty Cash's rise to World Cup 'incredible' says former Aston Villa defender

Alan Hutton became a fans’ favourite in claret and blue and earned the nickname ‘The Scottish Cafu’ for his marauding runs down the flank – including one which resulted in a stunning solo goal against Second City rivals Birmingham City in 2018.
Since his retirement, Villa have recruited Cash from Nottingham Forest, and the 25-year-old is currently impressing with Poland in Qatar. Cash has also been taken to the hearts of Villa fans, who have labelled him ‘The Polish Cafu’ in a nod to their former right-back Hutton. And Hutton said: “At Nottingham Forest, he only had one full season as a full-back so he was learning on the job. Then, he got the move to Aston Villa which brings a lot of pressure because the fans are very demanding and I think he’s taken it all in his stride.
“Matty ticks all the boxes – he’s aggressive, he’s got a good delivery of the ball and he can get the odd goal and defensively he’s very good so his rise has been incredible.
“To now playing in a World Cup, it’s a dream for him.”
Hutton believes new boss Unai Emery can help Cash develop even further – and go as as far as he wants to in his career.
Hutton added in an interview with betting site oblg.com: “The ball is in his court when it comes to how far he can go in his career. Moving forward, he does need competition to get to that next level because I don’t think there’s anyone pushing him yet. Getting competition is the next step for him and as long as he keeps his feet on the ground and listens to the new manager, who will help him improve then I’m sure he’ll continue to move forward.”