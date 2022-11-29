Baggies Broadcast S6 E22: The view from the fans

Baggies Broadcast

Albion fans Jacob Smith, Chloe Lane and Jack Coombs, joined Jonny to discuss a range of topics and give their view on the current situation at Albion.

They looked back at last season and what transpired, the Steve Bruce reign that came to an end in disappointment, the appointment of Carlos Corberan and the pre-world cup revival under the new boss.

Other topics covered in the podcast include the off field issues, Action for Albion protests and where they think Albion can finish, with some top optimism from one of the Baggies fans.

This episode is brought to you in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)