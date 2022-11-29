Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast S6 E22: The view from the fans

By Jonny DruryFootballPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury is joined by three Albion fans to discuss last season, this season and the mini resurgence under Carlos Corberan.

Albion fans Jacob Smith, Chloe Lane and Jack Coombs, joined Jonny to discuss a range of topics and give their view on the current situation at Albion.

They looked back at last season and what transpired, the Steve Bruce reign that came to an end in disappointment, the appointment of Carlos Corberan and the pre-world cup revival under the new boss.

Other topics covered in the podcast include the off field issues, Action for Albion protests and where they think Albion can finish, with some top optimism from one of the Baggies fans.

This episode is brought to you in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

