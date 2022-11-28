GALLERY: West Brom kick off Spanish warm weather training camp

West Bromwich Albion players warming up during their Costa Blanca training camp (WBA)

Carlos Corberan has used the World Cup break to work with his West Brom players - as he prepares them to return to Championship action on December 12 and continue the recent good form.

Last week players returned to the club's Walsall training base - and now they will spent time in Spain on a training camp.

Corberan has also said he sees the trip as a bonding exercise as he works to bring the Baggies, who were in the bottom two when Corberan arrived, closer together ahead of a tough Championship schedule.

Here are some of the pictures from their first day in Spain:

West Brom players at their warm weather training camp in Spain (WBA)

West Bromwich Albion players warming up during their Costa Blanca training camp (WBA)

