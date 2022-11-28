Notification Settings

GALLERY: West Brom kick off Spanish warm weather training camp

By Jonny DruryFootballPublished: Last Updated: Comments

West Brom players have been put through their paces as they began their warm weather training camp in Costa Blanca on Monday.

West Bromwich Albion players warming up during their Costa Blanca training camp (WBA)
Carlos Corberan has used the World Cup break to work with his West Brom players - as he prepares them to return to Championship action on December 12 and continue the recent good form.

Last week players returned to the club's Walsall training base - and now they will spent time in Spain on a training camp.

Corberan has also said he sees the trip as a bonding exercise as he works to bring the Baggies, who were in the bottom two when Corberan arrived, closer together ahead of a tough Championship schedule.

Here are some of the pictures from their first day in Spain:

West Brom players at their warm weather training camp in Spain (WBA)
West Bromwich Albion players warming up during their Costa Blanca training camp (WBA)
West Brom players during training drills in Costa Blanca (WBA)
West Bromwich Albion players warming up during their Costa Blanca training camp (WBA)
Daryl Dike during West Brom's Costa Blanca training camp (WBA)
Grady Diangana during West Brom's Costa Blanca training camp (WBA)
Darrnell Furlong during a warm up (WBA)
Matt Phillips during a warm up in Costa Blanca (WBA)
Okay Yokuslu during one of the warm ups in Spain (WBA)
Tom Rogic being put through his paces (WBA)
West Brom players during training drills in Costa Blanca (WBA)
