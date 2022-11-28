Darren Carter backs West Brom Women to continue growing

West Brom manager Jenny Sugerman during the FA Women's National League North match between West Bromwich Albion and Derby County at The Hawthorns on March 6, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion Women, who are in the process of being integrated as part of the club, and recently played their second game at The Hawthorns, currently play in the FA Women's National League North.

The club is continuing to grow both on and off the pitch and former Baggies midfielder Carter has backed the side to keep moving forward - with a bigger spotlight now on the women's game following the success of the England team in the Euros back in the summer.

Carter, who briefly worked under manager Jenny Sugarman in his first coaching role - before moving to Birmingham City Women where he is now head coach, said: "When I finished I was going to have a few months out, but Dave Lawrence (chairman), approached me and asked if I wanted to come and worked with Jenny Sugarman.

"I met Jen and went in to help out and became fully integrated with them for three months - and then the opportunity at Blues came long."

And when asked if Albion Women can close the gap between their current position and the top division, Carter said: "Without a doubt they can go forward. The women's game has grown as we know on the back of the Euros, a lot more clubs are investing which is vitally important.

"West Brom have now got plans to integrate the women's team more into the club and at The Hawthorns, and Jen is a great person and a great character to drive things forward along with Dave.

"It is great there, I've always loved the people at West Brom, there are great people there, there is a pathway and a structure and they genuinely care for the players and want success.

"In my time as a player you feel the love at the club, and being back for that three months when coaching, it was the same as it was when I was a player.

"They are doing great things and are driving it forward, but like everything it needs investment and a helping hand."