Aston Villa set to sign teenage Linfield Star Cole Brannigan

Villa Park

The Northern Ireland Under-16 winger has been linked with Premier League champions Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Leeds United but the Belfast Telegraph understands Villa have moved into pole position to land the talented youngster.

Linfield will receive a fee for Brannigan, who came through their academy, with suggestions Villa will pay around £150,000 plus adds on for a player many at Windsor Park feel has the ability and attitude to be a hit in England.

It is believed the move will be completed in the summer.