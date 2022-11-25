Notification Settings

Aston Villa plan warm weather camp

By Russell Youll

Villa are to embark on a middle-eastern training camp as they prepare to return from the Premier League’s World Cup hiatus.

Aston Villa's Danny Ings (right) scores their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the American Express Community Stadium, Brighton. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Brighton. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

New boss Unai Emery will take his squad to Dubai next month for a week of warm weather training during the break in domestic action.

Emery will use the opportunity to work closely with his first-team squad ahead of the resumption of the Premier League on Boxing Day, the club said in a statement on their website.

The club have also announced they will face Chelsea on the trip on December 11 (ko 2.10pm GMT) at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, with both teams competing for the inaugural CBF-Al Wahda Challenge Cup.

It adds to the mid-season break schedule for the claret and blues which sees them play a tribute match in Cardiff next week in honour of the later Peter Whittingham as well as hosting Villareal on December 15.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

