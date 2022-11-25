Aston Villa plan warm weather camp

New boss Unai Emery will take his squad to Dubai next month for a week of warm weather training during the break in domestic action.
Emery will use the opportunity to work closely with his first-team squad ahead of the resumption of the Premier League on Boxing Day, the club said in a statement on their website.
The club have also announced they will face Chelsea on the trip on December 11 (ko 2.10pm GMT) at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi, with both teams competing for the inaugural CBF-Al Wahda Challenge Cup.
It adds to the mid-season break schedule for the claret and blues which sees them play a tribute match in Cardiff next week in honour of the later Peter Whittingham as well as hosting Villareal on December 15.