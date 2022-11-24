Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Harry Kane will be fit for USA clash says England keeper Jordan Pickford

By Russell YoullFootballPublished: Comments

England are optimistic that Harry Kane will be fit to face the United States, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford confirming the skipper was “fine” and trained with team-mates.

England captain harry Kane has undergone scans after suffering a slight ankle injury in the win over Iran.
England captain harry Kane has undergone scans after suffering a slight ankle injury in the win over Iran.

The 29-year-old went down gripping his right foot in pain after being caught by a poor Morteza Pouraliganji challenge shortly after half-time in Monday’s 6-2 Group B win against Iran.

Kane played on until the 75th minute but was seen leaving England’s World Cup with a slight limp and his right ankle lightly strapped.

The Football Association remained tight-lipped about Kane’s fitness, but it is understood the striker was due for a scan before tomorrow’s clash with the USA.

Team-mates are optimistic that Kane will be fine and Pickford allayed concerns when speaking at Al Wakrah Sports Complex base. “I think he is good, probably just a little bit sore,” the Three Lions goalkeeper said. “I’m sure he is fine, he was out on the grass with us today which is good. He is our captain.”

Pickford is confident England would have the strength in depth to cope should their record goalscorer miss out.

“Everyone will take their chance,” he added. “When Harry went off, Callum (Wilson) came on and got an assist.

“Everyone is training very hard. Obviously Harry is an unbelievable player, he’s the leader and the captain.”

Football
Sport
World Cup 2022
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News