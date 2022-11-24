Aston Villa's Leander Dendoncker targeting World Cup glory

Aston Villa's Leander Dendoncker

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder joined the Villans from Wolves in a transfer deadline day move and has been a regular member of the Belgium squad over recent years.

And he is now looking to help the Red Devils make their mark in World Cup history.

“Every country wants to win the World Cup,” said Dendoncker to Villa TV.

“The last World Cup was the same expectations, and we did really well. Now, everyone hopes we can do even better, which will be really hard because we’re still a small country.