Wales team rallied around Wrexham's Neco Williams after death of grandfather ahead of USA clash

The defender received the news fewer than 24 hours before the nation's opening World Cup match against the USA on Monday.

Williams, 21, dedicated the 1-1 draw to his grandfather, and in an emotional tweet later said he had gone from "crying all day to start in a World Cup".

The Nottingham Forest full-back said it had been "extremely tough" but he had got through it with support from Wales teammates and family.

At a press conference in Qatar on Wednesday, Fulham winger Harry Wilson said: "I think Neco showed great courage and bravery to play the game.

"Everybody knows to lose a family member is never easy and for that to happen on the eve of his first ever World Cup game...

"To put in a performance like that as well. I thought he was fantastic.

"The lads got around him and tried to make him feel as comfortable as possible.

"He had a lot of emotion after receiving the news less than 24 hours before but I thought his performance was great."

Cardiff City winger Rubin Colwill, who took questions in Welsh, said: "We just all gathered around him to support him through it.

"But he's a strong boy, so I believe he will be OK."

After the game on Monday, Wales manager Rob Page paid tribute to Williams, calling him a "very talented" and "aggressive" player.