Carlos Corberan hails West Brom's 'massive commitment' since arrival

Carlos Corberan at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on November 21, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Spaniard has led a remarkable turnaround since taking over from Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns almost exactly a month ago.

An opening-game defeat to Sheffield United sent Albion down to the very foot of the Championship table, but Corberan led an eye-catching and much-needed response with three straight wins helping his side out of the relegation zone ahead of the international break.

Albion are back in training this week with some internal work before the first-team squad jets out to Costa Blanca in eastern Spain for a week on Sunday. Corberan has been hugely impressed by the levels of commitment, both in training and in matches, he has received in his first month at the helm

“It is necessary in football I think (that) we are co-ordinated and everybody is the same,” Corberan explained.

“It’s playing the football with the same level of commitment and same level of energy, we have players with a lot of levels to win the game.

“I give a lot of credit to how they are living mentally and what they are doing, how they are playing the games.

“The level of commitment and what they are doing for me is massive.”

Corberan, the former Huddersfield and Olympiacos boss, stated upon his appointment in late October that Albion would need nothing less than maximum work rate and togetherness to arrest the club’s alarming position.

Albion looked a different side in their most recent outing, the comfortable and confident 2-0 win over Stoke, than the side the head coach inherited.

Corberan has reiterated, though, that confidence and belief cannot be waited for as a result of results and must be something the squad can inspire themselves.

“Like I said at the beginning you need to have confidence to come with the games, you cannot be waiting for the results to recover the confidence because then you don’t start to play the game,” he said.

“What we need to win the games is try to play, to have the confidence, but like I said before the confidence is not something linked with the relaxing.

“The confidence is that they know they can win games, they have won many games in their careers, so they have to know they are able to do what they have to do.