GALLERY: West Brom players return to training ahead of Spanish camp

Albion's players were handed some time off during the first week of the World Cup break - and reported back for duty at the club's Walsall training base on Monday.
They will now train for the next week before heading off to Spain on Sunday for a warm weather training camp - where boss Carlos Corberan is hoping to play a friendly as Albion prepare to return to action on December 12.
On Monday, defender Semi Ajayi was photographed training having been out of action with injury since August.
Karlan Grant, who suffered an ankle injury earlier this month also trained - as did Kean Bryan, who has been out for over a year with a cruciate ligament injury.
Check out some of the pictures from Albion's return to training: