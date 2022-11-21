'I said I'd save it': Stourbridge's Jude Bellingham in first goal in England World Cup rout

Englandâs Jude Bellingham applauds the fans following the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Khalifa International Stadium, Doha. Picture date: Monday November 21, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story WORLDCUP England. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

Bellingham, 19, headed home in the 35th minute with further goals from Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling giving Gareth Southgate's men a 3-0 half time lead.

Saka grabbed his second and after an Iran consolation Marcus Rashford and then former Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish netted to put England 6-1 up.

England were left disappointed as they conceded a second from the spot in the 13th minute of added time, but Bellingham praised his team mates for their professional display.

He said: "I told you I'd save it.

"It was a really good day for us, to score six goals in the World Cup is impressive regardless of who it is against.

"They were strong and hard to break down. It is important we learn how to create chances against those teams and it was disappointing to concede two goals.

"I thought I had missed it, it took an age to go into the goal.

"I said I wanted to score more for Dortmund and for England, and it was great to flick it away and it is a proud moment.

"The manager has said we have to enjoy the wins because there would have been a different reaction had we not got the result.

"The win takes a bit of pressure off, that is what happens when you win games.

"Now we want to get two more wins, that is how we want to carry on."

Bellingham was one of England's stand out performers in the victory but England's players and Southgate were left frustrated at shipping two goals.

And the England boss insists that despite the result, his side will need to improve moving forward.

He said: "I was a bit fed up with the end really.

"We looked really good and a real threat throughout, the movement was good and I am very happy.

"But we shouldn't be conceding two goals, we have to be better.