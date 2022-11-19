West Brom's Brandon Thomas-Asante expresses gratitude to ex-boss Steve Bruce

Brandon Thomas-Asante of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The Hawthorns on November 12, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion sacked Bruce in early October following a horrid start to the Championship season in which they had managed just a single league victory from 13 attempts.

The former boss was only in charge at The Hawthorns for eight months. One of his highlights, particularly when it came to recruitment, was snapping up 23-year-old forward Thomas-Asante from League Two minnows Salford for just £300,000.

Thomas-Asante has scored three goals, including the stunner last time out against Stoke, and a favourite among the Baggies fans. He has much to thank Bruce for handing him a chance in the second tier, but appreciates new head coach Corberan's impact.

“First of all, a lot of respect to Steve Bruce as well," said Thomas-Asante. "He brought me in and a lot of the players still speak positively of him. More than anything, an amazing man and a lot of respect there.

“Obviously with the change of staff, there is always a little resurgence, a bit of energy, a bit of a fresh start.

“I guess we needed a freshen up. We had that and I feel like a lot of the boys have taken on board what has been said.

“I couldn’t really put a finger on what it is but I feel the players have adapted to the change really well and we’ve all been working hard.

“There are a lot of long training sessions but the work we put in all week, it pays off in games like the last one.

“It’s not just the result on match-day but the preparation before it.”

Albion's turnaround under the Spaniard has been stark. They ended the pre-World Cup period with three successive wins for the first time in 15 months, with clean sheets to boot.

Players have been off this week, something the striker welcomes, with many jetting off for breaks before training resumes on Monday, prior to a warm-weather camp in Spain.

“I’m sure we would to keep this momentum going with another couple of games next week," Thomas-Asante said.

“I think it will be good. All of the boys have worked hard. Even when times were tough results-wise, the boys have really been applying themselves.

“We’ve got a lot of family people in this team, with little ones who I’m sure will be missing their fathers so it will be good to get a break.