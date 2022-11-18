Notification Settings

West Brom duo Tom Rogic and Daryl Dike focused despite World Cup disappointment

By Lewis CoxFootballPublished: Comments

Albion head coach Carlos Corberan has been impressed with how Tom Rogic and Daryl Dike have responded to World Cup disappointment.

Phil Jagielka of Stoke City and Tom Rogic of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The Hawthorns on November 12, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

There are no Baggies players at the major international tournament for the first time since 2002 in Japan and South Korea.

Australian creator Rogic, 29, has 53 caps for his nation but was left out of Graham Arnold’s Socceroos ranks, while United States striker Dike, 22, will not add to his eight USA caps in the next few weeks having been overlooked by boss Gregg Berhalter.

Corberan, though, praised his players for keeping their focus on the club situation.

“The only thing I can tell you is I am watching a very good attitude in both players,” Corberan said.

“Because I knew both players had the possibilities (to go to the World Cup) and maybe for the reason you say (not enough minutes) the national team didn’t decide to select them.

“I am watching players really, really focused in the situation we are having right now.”

Rogic is building up his fitness at The Hawthorns after a minimal pre-season while a free agent. Dike completed his comeback from three months on the sidelines by playing a few minutes against Stoke last time out.

Ex-Celtic star Rogic has started just once since joining Albion in mid-September. He has been introduced twice from the bench in Corberan’s four games and gave a lively cameo against the Potters.

Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

