Unai Emery: Plenty more to come from Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara

Kamara featured in Villa’s final two matches before the World Cup break, after recovering from a knee injury which had kept him sidelined since mid-September.

Emery has been encouraged by the 22-year-old’s performances but believes there is still room for improvement. Kamara joined Villa on a free transfer from Marseille in the summer.

Emery said: “He is young but he has experience, having played for Marseille and he’s been very competitive.

“My first point of view of him is that he’s competitive and tactically, he’s a very good player.