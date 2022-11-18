Qatar World Cup: A run down of fixtures involving Wolves and Aston Villa players

Villa and Wolves players are involved in the World Cup in Qatar

Host nation Qatar will take on Columbia in the opening game of the competition on Sunday with the rest of the scheduled fixtures starting on Monday morning.

England will kick off their Group B campaign on Monday afternoon as they take on Iran.

Then on Tuesday, Aston Villa's Emi Martinez will be set to make his World Cup bow as Argentina take on Saudi Arabia in the opening match in group C.

He will also come up against Villa team mates Matty Cash and Jan Benderak later in the group stages when his side take on Poland on November 30.

Wolves' Raul Jimenez, who featured in a friendly for his country this week to the anger of Wolves fans back at home, will be in the Mexico squad as they play their opener against Poland on Tuesday afternoon.

Elsewhere, Wolves' Portugal trio of Ruben Neves, Jose Sa and Matheus Nunes will have to wait until Thursday for their opening game in group H against Ghana.

Later in the competition they too will come up against a club team mate in Hwang Hee-Chan of South Korea, with that game scheduled for December 2.

For Hwang and South Korea, their group stage campaign will get underway against Uruguay on Thursday.

Here is a run down of all the fixtures involving Wolves and Villa players throughout the group stages:

Raul Jimenez (Mexico)

November 22: v Poland - 4pm

November 26: v Argentina - 7pm

November 30: v Saudi Arabia - 3pm

Ruben Neves/Matheus Nunes/Jose Sa (Portugal)

November 24: v Ghana - 4pm

November 28: v Uruguay - 7pm

December 2: v South Korea - 3pm

Hwang Hee-Chan (South Korea)

November 24: v Uruguay - 1pm

November 28: v Ghana - 1pm

December 2: v Portugal - 3pm

Emi Martinez (Argentina)

November 22: v Saudi Arabia - 10am

November 26: v Mexico - 7pm

November 30: v Poland - 3pm

Matty Cash/Jan Bednerak (Poland)

November 22: v Mexico - 4pm

November 26: v Saudi Arabia - 1pm

November 30: v Argentina - 7pm

Leander Dendoncker (Belgium)

November 23: v Canada - 7pm

November 27: v Morocco - 1pm