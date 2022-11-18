Notification Settings

Former West Brom striker Rob Earnshaw: Beware of wounded Gareth Bale

Former Albion favourite Robert Earnshaw has told the United States to beware a wounded Gareth Bale in their World Cup opener with Wales.

Wales' Gareth Bale during a a training session at the Al Sadd Sports Club, Doha. Picture date: Thursday November 17, 2022.
Wales’ first game at a World Cup for 64 years on Monday will see Bale come up against the country where he now plays his club football for Los Angeles FC.

Bale came off the bench to help LAFC to their first MLS Cup triumph, scoring a dramatic injury-time equaliser against Philadelphia Union to set up a successful penalty shootout.

But the start of the 33-year-old’s career in California has been hampered by injuries and the lack of game-time that marked his final years at Real Madrid.

Bale started only two matches after making his debut in July, leading some LAFC fans to question his commitment to the club.

“He’s had a little bit of stick and you expect that,” former Wales striker Earnshaw said.

“They are passionate people and want to see him play so much. It was such a bombshell transfer, completely unexpected, and it excited everyone. He’s not been in the best health where he’s absolutely ready to go, and he’s had to build himself and his fitness up.

“But he’s been looking at the World Cup, which is understandable, and I think he’ll be ready to go when it starts. You’ve seen flashes of the top Gareth Bale in the MLS, and he is capable of the highest amount of magic on a football pitch with his left foot.”

n Robert Earnshaw was speaking at the annual Welsh FA Grassroots Awards in partnership with McDonald’s Fun Football.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

