Saqib, right, in the studio during coverage of the Women's Euros this summer

Saqib Uddin completed a level three extended diploma in media at Telford College before graduating with a first-class honours degree in sports journalism.

He has gone on to interview some of the world’s biggest boxing names such as Amir Khan, Ricky Hatton and Chris Eubank on Fight Hub UK and secured a job as a junior producer with BT Sport.

Now he is an assistant producer for beIN Sports, based in Qatar, and he said: "I will be working on the World Cup in Doha for the English channel which I joined in March on a permanent position as an assistant producer.

"As well as the World Cup I also work on coverage of other football competitions in the UK including the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, EFL, Champions League and Europa League.”

Saqib was at Telford College from 2014 to 2016 and is also a former Charlton School student.

He said: “The last few years have been pretty surreal. I worked hard on specialising within different areas of broadcasting and digital, to create a multimedia portfolio showcasing my talents.

“During my time with BT Sport I got to work on studio and outside broadcast live productions across the Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League, National League, Women’s Super League, plus speedway, boxing, and BT Sport Score.

“I helped to plan and produce montages, features and documentaries, as well as producing and directing shoots for pre-recorded programmes and features for live shows.”