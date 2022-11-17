West Brom players enjoying playing under 'student of the game' Carlos Corberan

The frontman, acrobatic goal hero in the 2-0 home win over Stoke last time out, has been blown away by some of the detail the head coach has delivered to the squad.
Thomas-Asante, 23, revealed that prior to the victory over the Potters Corberan was going through highlights from the striker’s time at previous club Salford City two years ago.
“He is a real student, guru, of the game,” Thomas-Asante said. “I feel all the players love playing for a manager who loves the game.
“He studies it and when the manager gives us advice we know it will yield results and we know it’s from a place of understanding.
“Today, he showed me clips from two years ago of my career so he knows all of us to a really good level.
“I feel that really helps because, when we implement what has been told to us, as you’ve seen in the last few games, it pays off.”
Thomas-Asante marked his first start under Corberan with the game’s highlight, the second goal in a 2-0 win.
Corberan’s men signed off for the World Cup break with three wins from three and Thomas-Asante reckons the run can be a boost for when action resumes next month.
“It’s a bit of a tee-up, the way the last three games have gone,” he said. “We’ve not seen it as just these games but it’s more about getting these results which we can which will set up coming back after the World Cup and really taking the league (by storm) and getting back to where we want to. We’re happy with three games and three wins. We can’t complain but that is only set-up for what we are going to continue to do when we come back.”