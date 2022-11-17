Dawley continue to set a relentless pace in Salop Leisure League

The Premier Division pacesetters extend their perfect league record to nine games thanks to a 7-1 triumph at lowly St Martins.

Kieran Buckley took top billing for Dawley with a hat-trick while Thomas Messham, Tom Bradley, Jordan Jones and Jeff Watkins all netted once. Jake Cross grabbed a consolation effort for the home side.

Fellow title hopefuls Church Stretton Town, Hodnet and Ludlow are still in hot pursuit of the leaders after they all tasted victory.

Town eased to a comfortable 5-1 win at home to Madeley Sports to remain two points behind the table-toppers. They also had a hat-trick hero in Matthew Cole. James Hill and Dean Richards added their other goals while Shaun Davies replied for Sports.

Free-scoring Hodnet took their league goal tally to 56 in nine games thanks to a 7-1 success on the road at Shrewsbury Up & Comers.

Cameron Dourish bagged a double for Hodnet while Adam Heath, Levi Hunter, Harry MacDonald, Jack Swinnerton and Liam Swinnerton all struck once.

The hosts replied through Jordan Bailey.

The win left third-placed Hodnet five points adrift of Dawley.

Josh Bull, Ryan Clarke, Sean Evans and Sean Evans found the net to secure fourth-placed Ludlow a 4-2 win at home to Wrockwardine Wood.

Gobowen Celtic were the day’s biggest winners.

They found their shooting boots to put nine without reply past bottom-of-the-table SAHA FC.

Lewis Jones led the way with a four-goal blitz during an impressive first-half display.

Ed Rogers helped himself to a couple of goals with Luke Dwyer, Tristan Lloyd and Ben Carter completing a resounding win for the home side.

A first-half double from Luke Gain and a strike from Daniel James secured Broseley a 3-1 success against visiting Wem Town.

Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution edged out Morda United by the odd goal in five.

Wellington Amateurs Development opened up a three-point gap on their nearest rivals in Division One.

Unbeaten Wellington won 1-0 at Shrewsbury Juniors Development to make it seven wins from eight games. That victory saw them move three points clear of second-placed AFC Bridgnorth Development, who drew 1-1 away to Ellesmere Rangers Reserves.

Goals from Sheikh Rahman, Shaun Taylor and Westley Weston saw Ercall Colts Juniors Revolution Colts to a hard fought 3-2 win at Brown Clee.