Aston Villa's Ludwig Augustinssonaims vows to grab his chance

By Matt Maher

Loan star Ludwig Augustinsson has vowed to grasp every chance which comes his way during the second half of the season at Villa.

Aston Villa's Ludwig Augustinsson warming up before during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Saturday August 20, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Palace. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.
The Sweden international left-back made just his second Premier League appearance of the season in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Brighton.

Augustinsson, who joined for the season from Sevilla, is yet to speak to new boss Unai Emery about his plans but expects to get opportunities.

He said: “For me, it’s about taking every chance I get and working hard. When you get the chance, you have to do well. Then more chances will appear.

“There will be many matches so he will need the whole squad. Sometimes you need to change because someone is tired or worn out. There will be many matches so we will have to rotate.”

Villa’s home match with Leeds has been brought forward a day to Friday, January 13 (kick-off 8pm), for live broadcast on Sky Sports.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

