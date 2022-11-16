England arrive at World Cup base in Qatar

Members of England's national soccer team arrive at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, ahead of the upcoming World Cup. England will play their first match in the World Cup against Iran on Nov. 21. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar).

Having finished runners-up at last summer’s European Championship on the back of reaching the semi-finals in Russia four years ago, the Three Lions are among the favourites to triumph in the Middle East.

Southgate’s 26-man squad linked up at St George’s Park on Monday fresh from the Premier League pausing and followed a whirlwind day of duties by jetting off to Qatar on Tuesday.

England flew on a plane called ‘Rain Bow’ - noteworthy given the host country’s oppressive laws and treatment of LGBTQ+ people - and touched down in Doha at around 8pm local time.

The Three Lions received a passionate welcome from several hundred people in Al Wakrah – the coastline city they hope to call home for the next four weeks.

England are staying on the shore of the Arabian Gulf at the five-star Souq Al Wakra Hotel, where fans replete in replica shirts and carrying St George’s flags enthusiastically welcomed the team.

“It’s coming home” and the less familiar “Gareth Southgate super coach” were among the chants from supporters, many of whom were of Indian descent.

The fans strongly rebuffed any suggestion they had been paid by organisers to welcome the team.